Thursday Night Lights: Hueneme at Dos Pueblos

Football

Hueneme (3-2, No. 8 in Division 13) at Dos Pueblos (4-1, No. 6 in Division 10), 7 p.m. — As the only game in town, football fans of other local schools can watch the impressive Charger defense and wide receiver Cyrus Wallace do his thing. The DP defense has forced 26 turnovers in five games, including interceptions by defensive linemen Justin Padilla (2 for touchdowns) and Nathan Beveridge. Wallace caught two touchdown passes last week at San Luis Obispo in his first game back from a knee injury suffered during the summer. Expect quarterback Jake Ramirez to throw more passes his way. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

