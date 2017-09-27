Thursday Night Lights: Hueneme at Dos Pueblos

Hueneme (3-2, No. 8 in Division 13) at Dos Pueblos (4-1, No. 6 in Division 10), 7 p.m. — As the only game in town, football fans of other local schools can watch the impressive Charger defense and wide receiver Cyrus Wallace do his thing. The DP defense has forced 26 turnovers in five games, including interceptions by defensive linemen Justin Padilla (2 for touchdowns) and Nathan Beveridge. Wallace caught two touchdown passes last week at San Luis Obispo in his first game back from a knee injury suffered during the summer. Expect quarterback Jake Ramirez to throw more passes his way. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.
On Friday, Division 6 top-ranked Bishop Diego plays rival Carpinteria at La Playa Stadium, and San Marcos travels to Nordhoff. On Saturday night, Santa Barbara High hosts Pacifica at La Playa Stadium.