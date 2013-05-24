Tibor Karsai: Following a Sexually Violent Predator

This is the index page for Noozhawk’s coverage of sexually violent predator Tibor “Ted” Karsai.
Karsai was convicted of forcibly raping a 19-year-old Santa Barbarian woman in 1974 and was paroled three years later to San Luis Obispo. He was then convicted six years later of forcible rape in Placer County, and sentenced to 26 years in state prison. Karsai was later transferred to a state mental hospital and designated as a sexually violent predator.
After a long legal battle between Placer County and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, which twice went all the way to the state Supreme Court, Santa Barbara County was unsuccessful in it’s attempt to keep Karsai out. On April 15th Karsai was released in Santa Barbara County as a transient.
