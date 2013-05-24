Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Tibor Karsai: Following a Sexually Violent Predator

By Karina Evans, Noozhawk Intern | May 24, 2013

This is the index page for Noozhawk’s coverage of sexually violent predator Tibor “Ted”​ Karsai.

Karsai was convicted of forcibly raping a 19-year-old Santa Barbarian woman in 1974 and was paroled three years later to San Luis Obispo. He was then convicted six years later of forcible rape in Placer County, and sentenced to 26 years in state prison. Karsai was later transferred to a state mental hospital and designated as a sexually violent predator.

After a long legal battle between Placer County and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, which twice went all the way to the state Supreme Court, Santa Barbara County was unsuccessful in it’s attempt to keep Karsai out. On April 15th Karsai was released in Santa Barbara County as a transient.

» Public Pays Price Tag for Sexually Violent Predator

» Sexual Predator’s Release Triggers Dark, 40-Year-Old Memories for Rape Survivor

» ‘Sexually Violent Predator’ Released as Transient in Santa Barbara County

» Release Near for Sexually Violent Predator, but Details Unclear

» Legal Battle Ends; Sexual Predator to Be Released Locally

» Letter to the Editor: Sexual Predator Deserves to Stay Behind Bars

» A Mother’s Fears Awakened by Sexual Predator’s Possible Release

» Sexual Predator Closer to Release in Santa Barbara County

» DA Fighting to Keep Sexual Predator Out of County

» State Supreme Court Sides with Santa Barbara County on Release of Rapist

» State Supreme Court Blocks Release of Sexual Predator

» DA Dudley Asks California High Court to Block Release of Sexually Violent Predator

» Appeals Court Delays Release of Sexually Violent Predator

