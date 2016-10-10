Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:53 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

‘Tick’ Jellison, Halie Johnson Score Athlete of the Week Honors

Santa Barbara High football player scores 5 touchdowns in Big Game; SBCC water polo standout has 16 goals in five wins

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 10, 2016 | 3:02 p.m.

Christopher “Tick” Jellison and Halie Johnson went on scoring sprees to lead their respective teams to wins last week.

Chris “Tick” Jellison, Santa Barbara High football Click to view larger
Chris “Tick” Jellison, Santa Barbara High football
Halie Johnson, SBCC water polo. Click to view larger
Halie Johnson, SBCC water polo.

The performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Jellison scored five touchdowns for the Santa Barbara High football team in a 55-7 crosstown win over San Marcos in the 57th annual Big Game. The senior had touchdown catches of 40, 69, 23 and 8 yards and returned a punt 63 yards for a score. He was named winner of Gary Blades Memorial Big Game MVP Award.

Johnson poured in 16 goals to lead the SBCC women’s water polo team to five wins. She had five goals in two different games and also handed out nine assists, as the Vaqueros improved to 19-0 on the season. Johnson, a sophomore out of San Marcos High, is the No. 5 scorer in the state with 64 goals

Athletes receiving honorable mention honors this week include Sawyer Rhodes (Santa Barbara High boys water polo), Dylan Elliott and Taylor Gustason (Dos Pueblos water polo), John Harris (Bishop Diego polo), Christina Rice (Dos Pueblos cross country), Kelly Coulson (San Marcos tennis).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 