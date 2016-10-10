‘Tick’ Jellison, Halie Johnson Score Athlete of the Week Honors

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Christopher “Tick” Jellison and Halie Johnson went on scoring sprees to lead their respective teams to wins last week.

The performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Jellison scored five touchdowns for the Santa Barbara High football team in a 55-7 crosstown win over San Marcos in the 57th annual Big Game. The senior had touchdown catches of 40, 69, 23 and 8 yards and returned a punt 63 yards for a score. He was named winner of Gary Blades Memorial Big Game MVP Award.

Johnson poured in 16 goals to lead the SBCC women’s water polo team to five wins. She had five goals in two different games and also handed out nine assists, as the Vaqueros improved to 19-0 on the season. Johnson, a sophomore out of San Marcos High, is the No. 5 scorer in the state with 64 goals

Athletes receiving honorable mention honors this week include Sawyer Rhodes (Santa Barbara High boys water polo), Dylan Elliott and Taylor Gustason (Dos Pueblos water polo), John Harris (Bishop Diego polo), Christina Rice (Dos Pueblos cross country), Kelly Coulson (San Marcos tennis).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.