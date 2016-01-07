Tickets on Sale for Jazz at the Lobero Spring Series

Jazz at the Lobero is thrilled to announce its Spring 2016 series.

First up in the new series is the dynamic new ensemble John Scofield Joe Lovano Quartet, playing Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.

Grammy-winning saxophonist/composer Lovano and the equally lauded guitarist/composer Scofield are preparing another turn together in the public eye. They will be joined by Ben Street on bass and Bill Stewart on drums.

One of the most popular groups of the early 1990s, the satisfying musical coalition of Lovano and Scofield has kept their mutual fans waiting almost 20 years for their reunion.

The two masters have reconvened with their collective years of experience, creativity and technique presented with intensity, skill and fun.

Then, get ready for the Mack Avenue SuperBand Thursday, March 31, 2016, featuring the Christian McBride Trio, Gary Burton, Tia Fuller and Sean Jones (March 31, 2016).

Created and nurtured in Detroit, Mack Avenue Records has fostered jazz artists and acts for over 20 years, creating some of the most powerful albums on the jazz scene.

The SuperBand combines the very best of the best: seven-time Grammy-winning vibraphonist Gary Burton; R&B saxophonist Tia Fuller; Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra trumpeter Sean Jones; and four-time Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride backed by pianist Christian Sands and drummer Ulysses Owens, Jr.

Synonymous with stellar lineups of established and alongside up-and-coming jazz artists, this year’s SuperBand features NEA JazzMaster Gary Burton and Christian McBride as musical directors and bandleaders.

To end the season, enjoy an evening with the Kenny Barron Trio April 18, 2016.

Pianist Kenny Barron has an unmatched ability to mesmerize audiences with his elegant playing, sensitive melodies and infectious rhythms.

Whether he is playing solo, trio or quintet, Barron is recognized the world over as a master of performance and composition; consistently winning over jazz critics and topping readers polls.

In 2005, Barron was inducted into the American Jazz Hall of Fame and received a MAC Lifetime Achievement Award.

The the Los Angeles Times has named Barron "one of the top jazz pianists in the world,” and Jazz Weekly has called him “the most lyrical piano player of our time.”

Jazz at the Lobero Spring series tickets are on sale now for $315 for VIP, $129 for Section A and $105 for Section B at Lobero.com.

Current subscribers are the first to hear and will be able to reserve their current seats or upgrade to better ones. New subscribers can look forward to priority seating, savings of almost 20 percent on single ticket prices and advance updates on upcoming shows.

Learn more by calling the Lobero Box Office at 805.963.0761 or order online.

Just Announced! DownBeat Magazine will once again recognize the Lobero Theatre in their 2016 guide to Great Jazz Venues. This is the Lobero’s sixth year on this prestigious list, which also includes venerable institutions such as the Blue Note, Preservation Jazz Hall and Yoshi’s.

From its incredible inaugural season in 2000 that featured Chick Corea, Wynton Marsalis, Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock on through groundbreaking performances by the the Preservation Hall Jazz Band last year, Jazz at the Lobero has provided a wealth of memorable musical moments.

Brubeck Circle Members enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount on all Jazz at the Lobero shows, even those offered outside the series.

The Lobero Brubeck Circle makes it possible for the Lobero to bring amazing jazz, blues and roots artists like Wayne Shorter, Dr. John, Chris Thile, Robert Cray and Keb’ Mo’ to the Lobero stage.

This core group of donors also supports efforts to create the jazz audiences and fans of tomorrow through educational outreach programs.

Learn more about the Lobero Brubeck Circle at Lobero.com/Jazz and become a member by designating a gift of $100 or more to jazz at Lobero.com/Donate.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.