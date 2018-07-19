Tickets on Sale for Lompoc Youth Theater’s ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.’

The Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater are pleased to announce that tickets are on sale now for the 2018 Lompoc Youth Theater summer production of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, July 27, Saturday, July 28, Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4, all at 7 p.m., and a special matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Performances will be at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St.

The cast and crew are working tirelessly to bring this production to the Lompoc community.

Tickets to Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. can be purchased at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Tickets through July 23 cost $8 for those age 14 or younger, and $10 for those age 15 or older. Beginning July 23, tickets will be $10 for age 14 or younger and $12 for age 15 or older.

Those looking for more information or to get involved in next summer’s production are asked to contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805.875.8100.

— Samantha Scroggin is the community relations manager for the City of Lompoc.