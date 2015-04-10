Tickets on Sale for Old Spanish Days’ Spirit of Fiesta Auditions

Come support and enjoy some of the most talented young dancers in Santa Barbara County as they compete to become the 2015 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

The pageantry of Old Spanish Days Fiesta will be on full display Saturday, April 18 at noon, when 20-plus young dancers step on the stage of the La Cumbre Junior High School Auditorium, 2255 Modoc Road, to dance for the honor of serving as Spirits and ambassadors for Fiesta 2015.

Tickets for this special event are now on sale for $25 at the Old Spanish Days office, 129 Castillo St., and online by clicking here. Each ticket includes access to the reception immediately following the auditions, called Las Artistas. Taking place at the historic El Paseo Restaurant, Las Artistas will celebrate the participants and allow the public to meet the audition finalists, the two new Spirits of Fiesta as well as past Spirits.

The Spirit of Fiesta auditions mark the beginning of the 2015 Old Spanish Days-Fiesta season.

The Spirit of Fiesta represents the charm, and beauty of the culture of Old Spanish Days. He/she will attend numerous social events during Old Spanish Days Fiesta. The Spirit will help open Fiesta by dancing solo on the steps of the Old Mission Santa Barbara at La Fiesta Pequeña. The Spirit will also perform for receptions held by civic organizations. Audiences always express great anticipation and delight at performances by the Spirits of Fiesta.

In more recent years, a Junior Spirit of Fiesta selection has been made among the younger students of dance. The Junior Spirit dances at the head of El Desfile de Los Niños (Children’s Parade), at Tardes de and at festive events including the mercados.

The entire community looks forward to the public announcement of the identities of the Spirit of Fiesta and the Junior Spirit of Fiesta 2015. The dancers selected truly exemplify the “spirit” of our celebration.

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara’s history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions. This 91-year-old organization produces an annual five-day festival — Fiesta — that is widely regarded as Santa Barbara’s premier festival.

— Erik Davis is the public relations chair for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.