Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Tickets on Sale Now for Central Coast Bioneers Conference

By Stacey Hunt for Central Coast Bioneers | July 23, 2013 | 10:42 a.m.

“Vision to Action” is the theme for the fourth annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference, hosted by Ecologistics Inc., to be held Oct. 25-27 at the Monday Club in San Luis Obispo.

Central Coast Bioneers is a member of the Bioneers Network and the regional conference site for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

Each morning, keynote lectures from the National Bioneers Conference in San Rafael will be shown. The 16 afternoon workshops will feature six major topic areas: eco-science, social and environmental activism, food and farming, women’s leadership, eco-nomics and restoring ecosystems.

The keynote speaker on Friday night will be Drew Dellinger, founder of Global Poets for Justice and author of Love Letter to the Milky Way. In his lecture, titled “The Mountaintop Vision: The Cosmology of Dr. Martin Luther King,” Dellinger will examine ecological dimensions of King’s vision that have been largely overlooked.

Field trips this year will include a tour of the Life Lab Garden at Laureate School and The Ranch on Friday and Ocean Friendly Gardens on Saturday. The popular pre-conference field trip will be Thursday, Oct. 24 to the Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve.

New this year will be a Repair Café on Friday, Oct. 25, sponsored by iFixit. Adults and children are encouraged to bring electronics and other items for possible repair, with the assistance of the team of experts from iFixit. California FarmLink will sponsor one-on-one farm finance consulting sessions following its presentation on Access to Capital for Small Farmers on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Cal Poly’s Real Food Collaborative and The Mother Corn Shuckers return by popular demand for another Green Chef Cookoff dinner/dance Saturday night. The Green Marketplace, Seed Exchange, Linnaea’s Café and Volumes of Pleasure Conference Bookstore will also return.

Early bird reduced rates for conference passes are available through Aug. 15. Click here to register or for more information.

— Stacey Hunt represents Central Coast Bioneers.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 