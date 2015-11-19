Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:00 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Tickets Still Available for Westmont Christmas Festival Performances

Dr. Michael Shasberger conducting the Christmas Festival in 2014. Click to view larger
Dr. Michael Shasberger conducting the Christmas Festival in 2014. (Westmont photo)
By Scott Craig for Westmont College | November 19, 2015 | 12:45 p.m.

The 11th annual Westmont Christmas Festival, a popular family tradition in Santa Barbara, will feature early and contemporary holiday music at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4; at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara.

The Saturday evening concert has already sold out, but you can purchase tickets to this year’s performance, I Will Give You as a Light to the Nations, for $15 apiece online only at westmont.edu/christmasfestival. Please call 805.565.7140 for more information.

This year’s festival includes a Saturday matinee performance at regular ticket prices to meet the demand for tickets.

“So as not to overburden the student musicians, we will not present a formal dress rehearsal on Thursday, Dec. 3,” says Michael Shasberger, Adams professor of music and worship. “We hope that the four concerts on the weekend will accommodate everyone who desires to attend.”

This year’s festival features a more robust collaboration than in past years, as the choirs and orchestra join forces throughout the program at key points.

Musical conductors for the festival include Shasberger, Grey Brothers, Nichole Dechaine, Daniel Fraats (Class of ’16), Steve Hodson and Paul Mori.

Senior Lindsey Twigg, who starred in Westmont’s productions of The Insect Comedy and The Seagull, provides the festival’s narration.

This year’s theme of proclaiming the light of Christ to the world has brought forth many beautiful musical images, textual references and dramatic connotations to pursue.

“I am always delighted with how the theme shapes and forms the festival,” says Shasberger, who conducts the college’s orchestra and choir.

The theme of Christ’s light, drawn from Isaiah 42:6, appears in the song of Simeon in Luke 2:29.

“Composers seem to gravitate toward those images of light and create musical canvases that range from powerful beams to shimmering images,” Shasberger says. “We are presenting a beautiful setting of Simeon’s Song, The Nunc Dimittis, by contemporary American composer Robert Scholz for choir and orchestra, a richly textured setting of the historic text O Nata Lux (Born of Light) by Guy Forbes and a classic setting of a similar text by the most famous Renaissance composer, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina."

The festival offers a sneak peek of a piece that Professor Steve Butler will premiere in 2016. His new oratorio is based on the real story of Bishop Nicholas of Myra, also known as St. Nicholas, who has morphed into our contemporary Santa Claus.

“We will share the first movement of this new work that was written just in time for inclusion in the festival. The Westmont Choirs and Orchestra will perform the entire work in March,” Shasberger says.

Scott Craig is the manager of media relations for Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 