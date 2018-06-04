Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:07 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Tickets Still Available to Sunday’s Empty Bowls Fundraiser for Foodbank

By Flannery Hill for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | November 1, 2013 | 5:02 p.m.

More tickets are now available to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s annual Santa Barbara Empty Bowls luncheon, taking place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with three seatings — at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

At this most popular event, guests will enjoy a feeling of community whilst helping solve hunger and food insecurity in Santa Barbara County. This year’s event takes place at a new venue, the Page Youth Center at 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are now available online by clicking here.

Tickets will also be available at the door at the event on Sunday.

» This is the Foodbank’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and it relies on the proceeds to help recipients through the most difficult time of the year — the holidays and the winter months.

» Attendees will choose a beautiful handmade pottery bowl (to use and then take home) and enjoy a variety of soups from exquisite local restaurants.

» Guests are also invited to tour the Foodbank warehouse, next door to the Page Youth Center.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

