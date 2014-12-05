NCL Ticktockers Spend a Day Devoted to Philanthropy, Leadership and Culture

With the mission of fostering mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences, the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Charity League Inc. collectively donated almost 10,000 hours of public service last year.

Every fall, NCL organizes a time-honored tradition called Ticktocker Day. It is an event that helps the organization meet all of its goals: Ticktockers (the daughters) donate their time to serving community philanthropies. They organize a large philanthropic event completely on their own, building leadership skills in the process, and are further educated by listening to a speaker on a subject of cultural interest.

On this November’s Ticktocker Day, close to a 100 Ticktockers in seventh through 12th grade and from schools across Santa Barbara met to work together at Girls Inc. in Goleta for some of the 19 charities NCL supports throughout the year. Ticktockers were seen working for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Hearts Adaptive Riding, the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, The Dream Foundation, Explore Ecology and Direct Relief International, among others.

Sitting at tables, on the ground or wherever they could, Ticktockers rolled up their sleeves to do various tasks, such as making personal cards for the terminally ill, stuffing packets with organic seeds and cleaning tangled horse tack. The camaraderie the girls found in doing this work for their community’s charities was evident in the noise level in the room and proved, once again, the old adage: Many hands make light work.

When a young woman named Jessica Koval stood up to take the microphone, however, the noise level dropped. The girls gave Koval, who works for Direct Relief International, their complete attention as she described the work she is involved with that pertains to girls in other parts of the world the same age as the girls attending Ticktocker Day.

Koval’s talk focused on Direct Relief’s maternal and infant care initiatives and provided the Ticktockers with eye-opening statistics, such as the fact that pregnancy is the number one killer globally of girls ages 15 to 18. They learned that more than 800 young women die every day because of not having access to health care during pregnancy, and that in developing countries globally, one in seven girls is married before the age of 15 and 50 percent of these young women are mothers by the time they are 18. It was apparent in the question and answer period after Koval’s talk that the girls were inspired to action by what they had learned.

Two Patronesses (mothers), Carloyn Snyder, vice president of philanthropy, and Lori Baur, vice president-elect, were instrumental leaders in helping organize this year’s successful event by facilitating meetings, modeling leadership, and fostering an environment of collaboration and teamwork among the Ticktocker Council members planning the event.

Snyder and Baur helped Ticktockers build leadership skills by leading the girls in brainstorming, mind-mapping and multi-voting exercises to develop consensus in decision-making. In all, 250 combined hours were dedicated to philanthropies at this year’s Ticktocker Day event.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Charity League supports 19 philanthropies in Santa Barbara: American Cancer Society, B.U.N.S. (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter), CADA (Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse), CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Meditation), The Children’s Creative Project (I Madonnari Chalk Festival), Cottage Hospital, The Dream Foundation, DRI (Direct Relief International), Explore Ecology, HEARTS Adaptive Riding Center, McKinley School, The Santa Barbara Museum of Art & Ridley Tree Art Education Center, The Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, Safety Town (Soroptimist International), the Santa Barbara Public Libraries, Special Olympics, Storyteller Children’s Center, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Unity Shoppe and the Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens.

This year’s Ticktocker Day event broke records for both the number of attendees and cumulative philanthropy hours served. Just as important, however, Ticktocker Day 2014 inspired and helped hone the skills of young women in Santa Barbara to continue to serve their community in productive and meaningful ways.

— Hilary Doubleday represents the National Charity League of Santa Barbara.