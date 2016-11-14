Ticktocker Day Helps Feed Goals of Foodbank

On Ticktocker Day, Nov. 5, more than 50 Ticktockers (members of the National Charity League, Inc.) completed community service to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara.

They relabeled 13,000 bags for the Letter Carrier’s Food Drive, which brings in about 30,000 pounds of food; decorated some 125 bags for the Foodbank’s Brown Bag program, which delivers meals to homebound seniors; and sorted and checked expiration dates on 8,500 pounds of food.

Ticktocker families donated 345 pounds of food directly to the Foodbank.

Ticktocker Day is an annual event that fulfills all three pillars of National Charity League, Inc: Community Service, Leadership Development and Cultural Enrichment.

The Santa Barbara chapter of National Charity League, Inc. partners with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara and helps raise awareness of the Foodbank’s goal of moving people from hunger to health. Ticktockers learned that for every dollar the Foodbank receives, they can create eight meals.

In 2016, the Foodbank will distribute 10 million pounds of food, 50 percent of which is fresh produce.

— Danielle McCaffery for National Charity League, Inc.