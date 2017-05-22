Ticktockers Donate Record 11,089 Community Service Hours

National Charity League’s Santa Barbara Chapter held its annual Ticktocker Awards Meeting May 7, honoring young women who spend a significant part of their school year and summer volunteering for local philanthropies in the Santa Barbara area.

The Ticktockers (as the women are called), in grades 7-12, posted 11,089 volunteer hours.

Carolyn Snyder, vice president of philanthropy, quoted Elizabeth Andrew saying: “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart."

Snyder congratulated and thanked the volunteers.

“This number betters last year’s record-setting total by approximately 1,600 hours. This is something to be proud of indeed. ... This willingness to give so much of ourselves to others in the community,” Snyder said.

This year’s theme was Be the Change for Good, said Ann Marquis, NCL’s outgoing president.

“I believe as we have shared our personal experiences it has inspired others, created connections and provided meaning as to why we are volunteering and serving others in our Santa Barbara community," Marquis said.

"There is no question, the Santa Barbara Chapter of NCL has been a change for good in my life,” she said.

A nonprofit mother-daughter organization committed to community services, leadership development and cultural experiences, NCL services 21 philanthropies in Santa Barbara county.

Among those groups are Foodbank, Girls Inc, and the Koegel Autism Center, all of which were added to the organization’s roster last spring.

The May 7 meeting recognized outstanding volunteer achievements by NCL members who have gone above and beyond chapter expectations to serve their community. Ticktockers received awards in nine categories.

The Ticktocker Spirit Award: Goes to one girl in each grade, as voted on by her peers, who is friendly, positive and embodies the spirit of voluntarism.

Recipients: Kathryn Chenoweth, Paige Kieding, Jane Marquis, Alex Koke, Caroline Capua and Julie McMahon.

The Mission Bell Award: Ticktockers who've volunteered at least 50 hours of service at one philanthropy. Recipients were:

Grace Blankenhorn, Lauren Cantin, Josie Doughty, Samantha Forster, Campbell Hodina, Isabella Hurvitz, Paige Ingram, Paige Kieding, Ella Krueger, Tiffany Medel, Lucy Mowers, Jessica Rabinowitz, Kate Roberts and Amanda Schwartz.

Also, Emily Steidl, Giulia Tasca, Sofia Tasca, Emilia Thomas, Annabelle Tiller, Claire Velez and Mia Waters.

The Yellow Rosebud Award: Ticktockers who've done 50 hours of philanthropic service in a combination of different philanthropies, went to:

Georgia Avery, Elise Bevier, Grace Blankenhorn, Ava Burford, Cadence Caesar, Juliette Calderon, Lauren Cantin, Emily Condon, Julia Forster, Jocelyn Gallardo, Ellison Gamberdella, Hannah Godlis, Margaret Hons and Paige Ingram.

Also, Molly Kirkbride, Alex Koke, Paige Maho, Talia Medel, Catherine Mesipam, Caroline Mikkelson, Gabriela Minier, Lucy Mowers, Arin Pieramici, Lily Pieramici, Jessica Rabinowitz, Isabella Reichard and Lily Stevens.

Also, Antonia Tasca, Claire Velez, Mia Waters, Delaney Werner, Sydney Whited, and Jayne Wood.

The Hearts of Gold Award: Ticktockers who've given 75 service hours at one philanthropy. Recipients: Halyley Bankhead, Paige Doughty, Brooke Ingram, Jane Marquis, Ally Mintzer and Mary Nicole Ramirez.

The Yellow Rose Award: Ticktockers who've done 75 hours of philanthropic service in a combination of different philanthropies. Recipients are:

Kira Duffy, Samantha Forster, Sydney Hess, Campbell Hodina, Isabella Hurvitz, Brooke Ingram, Natalie McCaffery, Tiffany Medel, Kate Roberts, Sascha Rose, Brynn Sofro, Emily Steidl, Giulia Tasca, Sofia Tasca, Emilia Thomas and Annabelle Tiller.

The Yellow Rose Bouquet Award: Ticktockers who have volunteered 100 hours of service at one philanthropy. Recipients were Olivier Dozer, Chloe Harrah, Clare Kelly, Madison Martinich, Amanda Roberts, Jenna Rode and Taylor Wilson.

The Hourglass Award: Ticktockers who've completed 100 hours of service in a combination of different philanthropies. Recipients:

Amanda Avila, Jillian Avila, Hayley Bankhead, Josie Doughty, Paige Doughty, Olivia Dozer, Chloe Harrah, Clare Kelly, Paige Kieding, Ella Krueger, Jane Marquis, Madison Martinich, Ally Mintzer, Mary Nicole Ramirez and Amanda Roberts,.

Also, Jenna Rode, Katelyn Rode, Amanda Schwartz and Taylor Wilson.

The Merci Award: Ticktocker who has earned the most philanthropic service hours during the year. Clare Kelly, a junior at Bishop Diego School, volunteered a total of 387 hours at nine different NCL charities.

Senior Award: Senior Ticktocker with highest cumulative philanthropic service hours earned during her years in NCL. This year’s recipient was Delaney Werner for volunteering 609.5 hours of service over the past six years.

Diane Gilcrest Award: Given to mother-daughter teams in each class who performed the most volunteer hours together.

Recipients: Jillian and Alexa Avila, Paige and Terri Doughty, Claire and Tammy Kronen, Lucca and Lisa Scibird, Gabby and Susie Minier, Clare and Michelle Kelly, and Josie and Terri Doughty.

The annual Ticktocker Awards Meeting also represents a time of transition. The patroness mothers take on new leadership roles while provisional members become a formal part of the organization and a new board of directors in introduced.

Marquis, this year’s NCL president, passed the gavel to Rebecca Ingram, incoming NCL president, and outgoing grade-level advisors and board members were recognized for their service.

— Danielle McCaffery for National Charity League.