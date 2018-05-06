Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

National Charity League Pays Tribute to Graduating Ticktockers

Group builds mother-daughter bonds through philanthropy

National Charity League senior Ticktockers.
National Charity League senior Ticktockers. (Courtesy photo)
By Lily Marx for National Charity League | May 6, 2018

The National Charity League, Inc. Senior Recognition event, honoring 26 high school senior graduates, most of whom have been volunteering through the organization for six years, will be Sunday, May 13, at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort (formerly Fess Parker’s Doubletree).

The annual black-tie optional celebration marks the culmination of the young ladies’ years of service to the Santa Barbara community.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Charity League (NCL) currently supports 20 local nonprofits through its mission to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

The evening opens with a welcome from NCL president Rebecca Ingram and a slideshow highlighting all girls in the league (grades 7-12) who are actively involved in community service endeavors.

A skit starring the class of 2018 is next, followed by a fashion show featuring junior and senior Ticktockers (as the students are known) modeling the latest looks as donated by Allora, Ambience, Angel Montecito, Chasen, Diani, K. Frank, Wendy Foster State Street, Wendy Foster Sportswear, Whistle Club, Whiskey & Leather.

The evening's highlight is the recognition of this year’s graduating class whose members have collectively volunteered 7,697 philanthropy hours over the past six years — and counting.

Senior recognition is chaired by NCL patronesses Kelly Hyatt and Allison Marcillac, who are overseeing details of the event, which expects to draw 500 attendees.

NCL membership begins when Ticktockers are in the 7th grade and continues through students’ senior year of high school. The Santa Barbara Chapter has been in operation since 1962.

Charities supported by National Charity League are: B.U.N.S. (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter), CADA (Council on Alcholism & Drug Abuse), CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation), Explore Ecology, The Children’s Creative Project (I Madonnari Chalk Festival), Cottage Hospital.

The Dream Foundation, Direct Relief, Foodbank, HEARTS Adaptive Riding Center, Mental Wellness Center, Safety Town (Soroptimist International), Santa Barbara Museum of Art/Ridley-Tree Education Center, Special Olympics, Story Teller Children’s Center.

The Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation,  UCSB Koegel Autism Center, Unity Shoppe, Moxi, The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation.

— Lily Marx for National Charity League.

 

