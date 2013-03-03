Tide Turns for Rincon Classic as Surfers, Fans Line Up for the Ride

After several postponements, surf tournament gets a window for the waves, and makes the most of it

After a series of unfortunate delays, the 30th Annual Rincon Classic got under way Saturday at Rincon Point.

The event brings together the best local surfers to celebrate Santa Barbara’s surf, sand and sea, and to compete for pride and prizes, division titles and sweet swag.

Organizers of the Rincon Classic blamed the delays on uncooperative surf, which has ebbed and flowed this winter. The tide turned a few days ago, however, and the contest was quickly rescheduled.

The 2013 Rincon Classic is dedicated to Daisy Love Merrick, who died Feb. 16 after a four year-battle with cancer.

The surf tournament resumes at 7 a.m. Sunday and runs to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

