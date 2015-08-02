Tie the Knot Atop the Rotary Club’s Fiesta Float

Advice

One lucky couple will get married — or renew their vows — on the Rotary float in the El Desfile Historico (Fiesta) Parade on Friday, Aug. 7

In the spirit of Fiesta Romantica, the local Rotary clubs will host a wedding on their parade float.

The float, a replica of the Santa Barbara Courthouse sunken gardens — a truly lovely place to get married — could be the perfect venue for a couple who loves Fiesta, Santa Barbara or lots of attention.

Couples who are interested should email [email protected] with the following information:

» Your names.

» Why do you want to get married (or renew your vows) in the Fiesta parade? Why should we choose you?

» If we make our decision Wednesday, Aug. 5, can you be ready to get married on Aug. 7?

» How can we best reach you? Please provide phone numbers and emails.

» If you have questions, please contact David Velarde at 805.680.6575.

FAQ

Why should I get married in the Fiesta parade?

Fiesta is magical, and you deserve a magical wedding.

It will be easier for both of you to remember and celebrate your anniversary each year.

Flowers! Horses! Confetti! Romance!

Save yourself months of planning and expense, and just do it!

How many guests can attend the wedding on the float?

A couple, an officiant and two witnesses can join the wedding on the float. A photographer or additional guests may be negotiable. A few thousand other guests can be accommodated all along the parade route.

What’s the dress code?

You are invited to wear traditional wedding or Fiesta attire. While we want to honor the couple’s desire to wear anything they want, we also want to provide a great show for the parade viewers. The float and its other attendants will likely be in 1920s dress, honoring the decade when the Courthouse was built.

Can we choose where along the parade route we exchange our vows?

Yes.

Should we get married?

If you want to, yes. If you’re not sure, ask your mother.

What does the float look like?

Right now it looks like a lot of wood in the shape of the Courthouse. Next Friday it will look like a dream come true. You are welcome to assist in the construction and decoration of the float. Bring friends. Have a photo shoot.

Will you consider couples who want to renew their vows instead?

Yes. Use the application to tell us why we should pick you.

Do I need my own officiant?

You are encouraged to provide your own officiant. If you would prefer, a Rotarian can perform your service. We have some very charming Rotarians.

Who handles the marriage license and paperwork?

The couple. Visit the county clerk website to learn more.

Can we have cake on the float?

We really hope so.

What’s the catch?

The Rotary clubs recommend a donation of $500 or more, which they will use to continue their charitable work.

What’s Rotary?

Rotary is an international leadership organization. It’s made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. We meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships, and through that, we’re able to get things done in the community.

Rotary leads effort to eradicate polio worldwide, brings clean water and education to people in need and promotes peace. (It’s on the Internet. It must be true.) There are eight Rotary clubs in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta and Carpinteria.

—Liz Alves represents the Rotary Clubs of the Santa Barbara area.