Tien Tzuo Is BigSpeak’s Newest Exclusive Speaker

BigSpeak Speakers Bureau in Santa Barbara has added tech expert Tien Tzuo to its exclusive roster. Tzuo is a marketing keynote speaker, CEO and founder of Zuora, former CSO of Salesforce, and chief evangelist of the subscription economy.

Tzuo’s company, Zuora, creates cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables any company in any industry to successfully launch, manage and transform into a subscription business. His innovations in the past purchasing business model have made him a top innovator.

In 2007, before consumers regularly subscribed to streaming services for music and movies, Tzuo evangelized the shift away from product models to subscription-based business models, coining the phrase “subscription economy.”

In an effort to empower this new economy, Tzuo spent his years at Zuora building an award-winning subscription management platform capable of powering any subscription business. The story of his vision can be found in his new book Subscribed: Why the Subscription Model Will Be Your Company’s Future — and What to Do About It.



Before Zuora, Tzuo was one of the original forces at Salesforce, joining as employee No. 11 in 1999. He held a variety of executive roles, including chief marketing officer and chief strategy officer.

He oversaw the vision, direction and design of the first 17 releases of salesforce.com’s award-winning product line, including the launch of salesforce.com and the AppExchange.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.