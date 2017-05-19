Tiffany Costello Nabs Second Place in State 10,000

Track & Field

Tiffany Costello finished second in the 10,000 on Friday night in the CCCAA Women’s State Track & Field Championships at American River College in Sacramento.

Costello, a sophomore from Coto de Caza, Calif., was timed in 37:19.31. Jordyn Zorn of Sequoias won the race in 36:33.68. Costello and Zorn dueled for the lead in the first 16 laps. Then Zorn recorded six straight laps in the 1:27 range and built a 14-second lead with six laps to go in the 25-lap race.

Costello, who set a school record in the 5,000 and is No. 2 on the all-time SBCC 10,000 list, was nearly 62 seconds faster than the third-place finisher, Toni Lopez of Santa Ana, who ran 38:21.12.

Cerritos took the first-day lead with 37 points. The Vaqueros are seventh with eight points.

Andrea Mueller, a freshman from Erlenbach, Switzerland, is fourth in the seven-event heptathlon with 2717 points after Day 1. Juanita Webster of Cerritos leads the way with 3338 points, followed by Jasmine Hall of Canyons (3138), Michaela Banyi of Cerritos (2765), Mueller (2717) and Amani Briggs of Cerritos (2617).

Mueller finished sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.72), fourth in the high jump (1.57 meters, 5-1¾), fifth in the shot put (10.05m, 32-11¾) and had her best showing in the last event of the day with a third-place in the 200 meters in 26.74.

Mueller broke the school record earlier this year with 4382 points in the Jim Klein Heptathlon at Westmont College.

Mueller, the fifth-place finisher in the Southern Cal heptathlon, will compete in the long jump, javelin and 800 on Saturday, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Alana Ochoa will also be in action for the Vaqueros on Saturday in the discus at 4:05 p.m.