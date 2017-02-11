Tiffany Costello, Said-Kamal Webster Win Titles for SBCC at Soka Invite

Track & Field

Tiffany Costello captured the 5000 meters on Saturday in a state-leading time of 17:58.67 to highlight SBCC’s performers at the Soka Invitational track and field meet in Aliso Viejo.

The sophomore from Coto de Caza recorded a personal best and the No. 4 time on SBCC’s all-time chart. She beat Emily Ransom of Biola by 6.5 seconds in the meet which featured Community Colleges and four-year schools such as Biola, Westmont, Concordia, The Master’s, Vanguard and Soka University.

Andrea Mueller took second in the high jump in a season-best 1.56m (5-1¼), which is No. 5 on the CCCAA season list. She was also fifth in the 60 hurdles (9.51). Alana Ochoa was second in the weight throw at 13.27m.

For the SBCC men, Said-Kamal Webster sprinted to a first and second. He ran solo in the eighth and final heat of the 200 and turned in a 21.97 for the leading mark in the CCCAA and the No. 9 time in SBCC history. He topped a field of 41 and beat David Emeche (22.31) of Concordia by .34 seconds.

Webster placed second in the 60-meter dash in a time of 7.06 and sixth in the long jump in 6.28m (20-7¼).

Jacob Ogawa came from behind to take third in the 3000 in a personal-best 9:28.33. He was less than 3.4 seconds behind the winner, Grant Bradford of Westmont. Edward Jones was third in the shot put with a personal-best 13.38m that is No. 6 on the CCCAA list.

Chris Aichinger and Kyle Whitaker tied for third in the pole vault at 4.17m (13-8¼).