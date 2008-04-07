Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Tiffany Wright Named Big West Player of Week

Junior outfielder keys Gauchos' sweep of Cal Poly. Teammate Tisha Duran earned honor last week.

By Lisa Skvarla | April 7, 2008 | 1:03 p.m.

UCSB outfielder Tiffany Wright’s bat was key in the Gauchos’ sweep over defending Big West Conference champion Cal Poly this past weekend. Her performance earned her her first Big West Player of the Week honor.

The junior from Corona opened the three-game series with a 2-for-3 effort, which included a home run, a season-best three RBIs, two runs scored, and a walk in UCSB’s thrilling 7-6 victory.

After picking up another hit and a stolen base in game two, Wright hit what would be the game-winning homer in the 2-1 Gauchos’ win in the series finale.

For the week, Wright hit .500 (4-for-8) with two homers, four RBIs, three runs scored, a walk and a stolen base. She has hit safely in each of UCSB’s six conference games and has hit four of her seven home runs this season in league contests.

Wright currently leads all Big West players in league games for batting average (.550), slugging percentage (1.150), on-base percentage (.591), runs scored (seven), hits (11), RBI (eight), home runs (four), and total bases (23).

Wright was named Honorable Mention All-Big West in 2007. This is the second consecutive Big West Player of the Week honor for UCSB: third baseman Tisha Duran picked up her second accolade of the season last week. The three awards mark the most for the Gauchos in a single season since 2003, when UCSB players earned six of the weekly honors.

The Gauchos will will host No. 13 Fresno State in a nonconference doubleheader at noon Tuesday.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSBs assistant media relations director.

