Home Improvement’s Tim Allen Appearing at Chumash Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | August 31, 2017 | 1:51 p.m.
Tim Allen Click to view larger
Tim Allen (Photo via Chumash Casino Resort.)

Funny man Tim Allen is bringing his stand-up comedy to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. Tickets for the show are $65, $75 and $85.

After graduating from Western Michigan University with a B.S. degree in communications in 1974, Allen took a job as a creative director for a small advertising firm in Detroit.

One night in 1979, on a dare from a friend, Allen made his first stand-up appearance at Detroit’s Comedy Castle, a place he considers his “comedy birthplace.”

While in Detroit, Allen began to get recognition appearing in local television commercials and on cable comedy shows, such as Gary Thison's Some Semblance of Sanity.

He moved to Los Angeles and became a regular performer at The Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip, where he caught the eye of some of Hollywood’s biggest names and landed stand-up appearances on late-night TV talk shows.

In 1991, Allen mainstreamed with his role as Tim "The Tool-Man" Taylor on ABC’s sitcom Home Improvement. By the time the show ended in 1999, Allen was earning $1.25 million per episode.

In November 1994, he simultaneously starred in Disney’s The Santa Clause, the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, and topped The New York Times best-seller list with his book Don’t Stand Too Close to a Naked Man.

The following year, Allen provided the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar blockbuster Toy Story, with which he earned the distinctive title of “Disney Legend.”

Over the following 15 years, Allen starred in Disney’s Jungle 2 Jungle, two of The Santa Clause sequels and two additional Toy Story films. His most recent role was Mike Baxter, the star of the ABC sitcom The Last Man Standing.

For the past 25 years, Allen has won a number of honors, including People’s Choice, Emmy, Golden Globe, MTV Movie and TV Guide awards.

The Chumash Casino Resort, on Hwy 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.
 

 

