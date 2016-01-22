Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:08 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Deputy DA Named San Luis Obispo County Court Commissioner

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 22, 2016 | 5:35 p.m.
Timothy Covello
Timothy Covello

A member of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office staff has been named a commissioner for the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The judges of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court voted to appoint Timothy Covello to fill a vacancy created by the death of Stephen Briggs Sefton on Jan. 9.

Covello previously was employed by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, working as a deputy district attorney, chief deputy district attorney and eventually the number two job of assistant district attorney.

In 2014, he ran for San Luis Obispo County district attorney and lost to Dan Dow in the June primary.

While Dow had the support of prosecutors, Covello was backed by judges and police chiefs, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

Weeks after the election, he joined the Santa Barbara County staff in the North County Office, working as a deputy district attorney. He recently was named interim chief deputy district attorney.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Covello’s new job and pending departure to her staff, calling him “a terrific addition to the office and recently the executive management team.”

He will leave Santa Barbara County employment Feb. 19 using the next few weeks to help with administrative support and transition of cases, Dudley said.

“Many of us have gone to you seeking your wise counsel, wisdom and support, and you've always been there for us — in spades,” Dudley said. “We will miss you and are very sorry to see you go.”

While Covello’s colleagues will miss him, Dudley said, they are proud and thrilled he is joining the Central Coast bench. 

Among the Santa Barbara County cases he handled, Covello was the prosecutor for two former Allan Hancock College basketball players charged with the murder of Terence Richardson, 23, of Santa Maria. A trial is set for July in that case.

While working in San Luis Obispo County, Covello successfully prosecuted the mother and son charged in connection with the 2010 slaying of Santa Maria 15-year-old Dystiny Myers. 

Although judges are appointed by the governor and elected by voters, commissioners are picked by judges in each county's Superior Court. Commissioners, sometimes likened to magistrate judges, preside over traffic cases, small-claims civil trials and juvenile cases.

Covello earned his undergraduate degree at UC Berkeley, and attended law school at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 