Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:27 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Tim Giles Stepping Down from Goleta City Attorney Position

Abrupt resignation announced in terse statement after closed session of City Council

Goleta City Attorney Tim Giles reportedly resigned from the job Tuesday night. Click to view larger
Goleta City Attorney Tim Giles reportedly resigned from the job Tuesday night. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | January 10, 2017 | 10:17 p.m.

The City of Goleta announced Tuesday night that City Attorney Tim Giles is resigning, news that came the same day the City Council held a closed-session meeting to discuss releasing a public employee.

Giles has been city attorney since 2008.

“The City Attorney has resigned his position with the city,” Goleta spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov said in a statement. “No further information on this matter will be provided as it is the city’s policy not to comment on personnel matters.”

Reached Tuesday night, Giles said the closed session was held to accept his resignation.

“There’s a lot of stuff moving on this ... but I did resign,” he told Noozhawk. “I’m going to be around for a little bit for transition.

“I just had a really good run, and have been able to work on some important and exciting projects, and work with some really good people. I’m sure I’ll be able to say more once the city works out additional details.”

Giles said “it’s all a little bit sudden” and he is unsure when he’s leaving.

“I am working as quick as I can to get them set up for transition,” he said.

Giles wouldn’t comment on why he resigned, and no further details were available Tuesday night.

“We do have a deputy city attorney and have had external legal counsel in place for quite a while so I’m sure we’ll be tapping those resources,” Kushnerov said.

Before coming to Goleta, Giles spent 10 years as assistant city attorney in Thousand Oaks.

He received his law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law in 1989 after earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wichita State University.

 

Giles isn’t the only department head leaving Goleta.

The city’s planning and environmental review director, Jennifer Carman, handed in her resignation last week and is leaving at the end of the month for a job in Northern California, Kushnerov confirmed. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 