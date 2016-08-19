Tim Loomer Joins El Montecito School San Roque as Interim Head of School

A longtime educational leader with 21 years of experience in both public and independent schools in Santa Barbara and Ventura, Tim Loomer, will be joining El Montecito School San Roque (ELMO) this fall as the interim head of school.

Loomer has been brought on to help the school through a transitional phase due to the upcoming retirement of current Head of School Jeannine Morgan, who has successfully and faithfully led ELMO for 37 years.

Loomer, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and two master’s in statistics and educational leadership, is in the final stages of a doctoral program in educational leadership through George Fox University.

After 14 years of teaching and serving in administration in the Ventura Unified School District, Loomer moved to Santa Barbara to join Providence Hall High School as the academic dean. He later transitioned into the role of head of upper school at Providence.

Loomer and his wife, Jen, have two children, Nate and Coralie, both of whom attended ELMO. Because of this personal connection, Tim comes to the position with both a love and appreciation for the school and community he is joining.

“ELMO has always held a special place in my heart. This school loves, nurtures, educates and prepares its students to be young men and women of character and integrity,” Loomer said. “I am honored the board has asked me to step in and join them in leading the school through this transition. I’m excited to join such a strong school that has a solid history of preparing students for success in both academics and life. The graduates are a testimony to the quality of the educational program, the dedicated efforts of the faculty and staff, and the effective leadership of the board and administration.”

Josh Yeager, chair of the board of ELMO, said, “Tim is a natural fit as an interim leader at ELMO. He understands our culture and can actively help us reach short term goals as we undertake a comprehensive search for long term leadership.”

Morgan, the current head of school, will retire from ELMO’s after her remarkable 37-year tenure. Her story at ELMO is novel-worthy. Her faithfulness and leadership is greatly appreciated by the school’s community.

The current and past students and families whose lives have been touched by Morgan will celebrate her significant contributions throughout the upcoming school year. She is looking forward to discovering what her next career calling will be.

El Montecito School San Roque specializes in preschool through sixth-grade education.

The school is located on a beautiful enclosed campus at the corner of San Roque Road and Calle Pinon in the heart of Santa Barbara’s San Roque neighborhood.

El Montecito School San Roque is considered Santa Barbara’s best-kept secret in elementary education due to intimate class sizes, strong academics, dedicated teachers and a nurturing community.

To find out more about El Montecito School San Roque, contact [email protected] or call 805.962.3091.

— Julia Davis is the director of admissions at El Montecito School San Roque.