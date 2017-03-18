Tim Piozet’s Strong Pitching is Not Enough for Santa Barbara Against Chatsworth

Baseball

Tim Piozet turned in a solid pitching performance for the Santa Barbara High baseball team on Saturday, but the Dons were unable provide the offensive support and dropped a 1-0 decision at L.A. City Section powerhouse Chatsworth in the first game of the Chatsworth Tournament.

Piozet allowed only three hits, but the Chancellors (7-2) scratched out a run on a two-out single by Zack Kaminklow in the fourth inning.

“Tim threw his best game in three years as a Don and shut down a powerhouse," Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said. "It bodes well for the rest of the season. There’s a lot of baseball left to play.”

The Santa Barbara offense continued to struggle to come up with clutch hits. The Dons failed to capitalize on opportunities in the second, fourth and seventh innings. In the second, Joe Firestone led off with a triple, Antonio Andrade started the fourth with a double and Bijan Palme and Firestone singled to open the seventh.

On each occasion, Chatsworth's Josh Medina and his defense kept the Dons off the scoreboard.

Andrade and Firestone each had two hits in the game.

Santa Barbara (1-8) and returns to Channel League play on Friday at Buena.

