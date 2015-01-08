Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Tim Taylor Named to Board of Directors for Music Academy of the West

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | January 8, 2015 | 12:49 p.m.

Tim Taylor
Tim Taylor

Tim Taylor, a mortgage banking executive and former Old Spanish Days El Presidente (2008), has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West.

His three-year term began Jan. 1.

A sixth-generation Santa Barbaran, Taylor earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at California State University-Chico before starting his career as a loan officer at Goleta National Bank.

He went on to open and manage Metrocities Mortgage, which was subsequently acquired by Prospect Mortgage in 2007.

Taylor currently serves as the latter firm’s area manager for Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast, and has been consistently ranked among the nation’s top 100 mortgage originators.

Taylor has supported the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, the Breast Cancer Resource Center and Domestic Violence Solutions, all in Santa Barbara, as well as Kids Helping Kids at San Marcos High School. He is a member of the Music Academy of the West’s Council of Contributors.

“I am very excited at the prospect of deepening my engagement with this outstanding organization," Taylor said, "and look forward to taking part in its leadership deliberations.”

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 