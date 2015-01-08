Tim Taylor Named to Board of Directors for Music Academy of the West

Tim Taylor, a mortgage banking executive and former Old Spanish Days El Presidente (2008), has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West.

His three-year term began Jan. 1.

A sixth-generation Santa Barbaran, Taylor earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at California State University-Chico before starting his career as a loan officer at Goleta National Bank.

He went on to open and manage Metrocities Mortgage, which was subsequently acquired by Prospect Mortgage in 2007.

Taylor currently serves as the latter firm’s area manager for Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast, and has been consistently ranked among the nation’s top 100 mortgage originators.

Taylor has supported the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, the Breast Cancer Resource Center and Domestic Violence Solutions, all in Santa Barbara, as well as Kids Helping Kids at San Marcos High School. He is a member of the Music Academy of the West’s Council of Contributors.

“I am very excited at the prospect of deepening my engagement with this outstanding organization," Taylor said, "and look forward to taking part in its leadership deliberations.”

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.