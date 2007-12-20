Tim Taylor to Serve As 2008 Fiesta El Presidente

{mosimage}The Old Spanish Days board of directors announced recently that it elected Tim Taylor to serve as El Presidente for 2008 Fiesta. Taylor has served as a vice president since 2005 and began volunteering with Old Spanish Days in 2000.
Of his appointment, Taylor said, “My goal is to include and invite the entire community to celebrate Fiesta.” Taylor’s theme for Fiesta 2008 is “Viva la Comunidad,” which means “Long Live the Community.”
Taylor, 41, is a sixth-generation Californian and is related to the Cota, Osuna and Foxen families. His great-great-great-grandparents, William Benjamin Foxen and Eduarda del Carmen Osuna, were married at the Santa Barbara Mission in 1831.
Taylor and his wife, Perrin, and were married at the Mission in September 2006. He is the branch manager for Indymac Bank of Santa Barbara.
Newly elected executive directors are Josiah Jenkins, Kathy McKee and Cass Stimson.
The Old Spanish Days Fiesta will be held July 30 – Aug. 3, 2008. For information on Fiesta, visit www.oldspanishdays-fiesta.org.
