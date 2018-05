Time for a Change Results in Explosion of Color

To nominate your favorite Goleta Valley residential property, click here to download a Goleta Valley Beautiful form or contact the nonprofit organization at 805.685.7910.

Faucett also gave a 90-year-old olive tree the "bonsai" treatment for interest, and the neighbors couldn’t be more pleased.

Homeowners for 40 years, Faucett and Stuart decided it was time to reduce their water bill and update their front yard. After removing Korean grass and junipers by themselves, Faucett shaped a circular landscape with a birdbath at the center and surrounded it with a brilliant color palette of heliotrope, limonium, marigolds, white and purple salvia, lavender and ‘Pink Panther’ flax. Pavers set in "California Gold" chipped rock set off another bedding with a surrounding pathway.

