Time for Lompoc Valley Businesses to Think Up Scarecrow Designs

By Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce | September 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Scarecrow Fest runs Oct. 22-31.
Scarecrow Fest runs Oct. 22-31. (Courtesy photo)

Old Town Market’s Season of Celebration presents the Fifth Annual Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Fest hosted by Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Scarecrow Fest, which encourages businesses to kick off the harvest season by decorating their storefronts with a scarecrow — handmade or purchased — will take place Oct. 22-31. Decorations can be spooky, funny, traditional, or crazy. Be creative.

Categories on the ballots will be: Scariest, Funniest, Most Original, and Best Business Theme. There will be two sets of awards; People’s Choice in each category and Judges’ Pick for the first, second and third place overall winners.

The chamber asks all participating businesses to have their scarecrows ready for judging by Monday, Oct. 22.

Ballots will be available online for the public to vote for their favorites, as well as in-person. Participating businesses can pick up their ballots at the Lompoc Valley Chamber on Oct. 19, as well as throughout the event.

Winners will be announced at the Lompoc Valley Chamber’s November mixer hosted by the Library Foundation and will receive a certificate and bragging rights until next year.

Registration for the event is free and all businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate. Deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 15.

For more information, or to sign up for any of the Season of Celebration events, go to www.Lompoc.com, call 805-736-4567 ext. 223, or e-mail [email protected]

— Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

