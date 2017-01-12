Time for That Conversation? The One About Finances

Have you ever wished you could get control of your family or business finances? Do you have trouble broaching the topic with your partner, parent or spouse?

Be empowered to manage your finances by learning some of the nuts and bolts of financials and how to resolve conflict about money.

A workshop, Conversations about Finance, for couples, partners and colleagues will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara.

The workshop will be facilitated by Cecile Lyons, Ph.D, and Karen Telleen-Lawton, CFP. It is limited to 12 pairs and carries a $75 fee per couple for materials and food.

For information, contact All Saints-by-the-Sea, 969-4771; Lyons, 456-2858; or Telleen-Lawton, 453-7455.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton.