Get Handle on Time Management at SBCC Career Skills Workshop

Employees can take steps toward career enjoyment and advancement with free classes from SBCC Career Skills Institute. This week’s free Time Management workshop is one stop toward effective time management and other tools for the workplace.

The one-day class runs 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at SBCC Wake Campus, rm. 28, 300 N Turnpike Road. A one-hour lunch break is included.

Through the Time Management course, participants can learn how to effectively manage expanding workloads, shifting priorities, and increasing demands. They will practice prioritizing important activities by assimilating the tools and strategies.

The course can be taken independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Workplace Essentials Certificate.

Participants earning this certificate will have successfully demonstrated effective professional writing skills using appropriate business tone, organization, formatting, word choice, and persuasion.

Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call 683-8282.

For more information about the SBCC Career Skills Institute, which is part of the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call 683-8282.

For more about SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC Career Skills Institute.