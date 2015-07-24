Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:02 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Time Running Out on ‘Made in the Santa Maria Valley’ Logo-Design Contest

By Justin Stoner for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce | July 24, 2015 | 8:21 a.m.

Artists, doodlers and graphic designers have a limited time to submit their best artwork for the “Made in the Santa Maria Valley” logo design contest.

The deadline for submission is July 31.

 

The winner will receive $400 and recognition as the designer of the logo to be used by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Economic Development Commission.

The logo will also be available to any company, agency or organization to use as well.
 
“The Santa Maria Valley produces, grows, creates and manufactures many products that are used throughout the United States and around the world,” said Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the chamber. “There should be a common and consistent logo that says they are made right here in the Santa Maria Valley.”
 
The submissions will be judged by a panel consisting of members of the board of directors of the chamber, the Economic Development Commission and select industrial members.

There are specific guidelines to follow. The rules and guidelines are available at the Chamber of Commerce website, by clicking on the Economic Development tab and looking under “News and Updates.”
 
For additional information, contact Economic Development Director Dave Cross by phone, 805.925.2403 x817, or email, [email protected]

—Justin Stoner is the Communications and Marketing Manager at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

