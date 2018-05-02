Timely Hits, Good Pitching at the Core of Carpinteria’s 8-1 Win Against Nordhoff

Baseball

Chase Meyer gets the win at the mound

Carpinteria baseball grabbed an 8-1 home victory against Nordhoff behind Chase Meyer allowing just four hits and one unearned run.

The Warriors tallied four in the second inning after Jacob Macias opened the scoring as he drove in Dominic Sturdivan.

Macias led the Carpinteria attack as he collected three hits, two RBI and scored a run while Sturdivan and Miles Souza each had two hits and scored.

"Good pitching and timely hits were the difference today," coach Patrick Cooney said.

"Mayer works very hard and brings confidence and calm to the defense. The hitters can relax and take a simple approach without trying to do too much. Once we connected a few small plays, good things started to happen."

Carp (7-10, 2-7) head to Nordhoff on Friday to face the Rangers in the final game of Tri-Valley League play.

