Timetable for Reopening Highway 154 Will Wait Till Next Storm Passes

Roadway has been shut down near Lake Cachuma since Feb. 2 after debris flow clogged a culvert

Caltrans is waiting until after the next storm moves through Santa Barbara County later this week before providing a timetable for reopening Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

Through traffic on the highway was shut down Feb. 2 after a debris flow from the Whittier Fire burn area, spawned by heavy rains, clogged a culvert that passes under Highway 154, creating a deep pond on the uphill side of the roadway.

Crews have been working since then to drain the water, remove the debris and repair the culvert and roadway.

But with another storm bringing potentially heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, officials will be monitoring the situation, Jim Shivers, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman, told Noozhawk Tuesday afternoon.

“The storm this week will dictate the schedule,” Shiver said. “We are talking about a matter of weeks, not months for opening. Great progress has been made, but there is much work to do.”

Depending on what happens during the storm, Caltrans is hoping to announce a timetable for opening the highway on Friday, Shivers said.

Highway 154 remains shut down between Live Oak Camp on the east, from Santa Barbara, and the entrance to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area on the west, from Highway 246.

Highway 101 is the alternative route available.

Click here for Caltrans road conditions reports.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.