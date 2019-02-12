Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 2:08 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Timetable for Reopening Highway 154 Will Wait Till Next Storm Passes

Roadway has been shut down near Lake Cachuma since Feb. 2 after debris flow clogged a culvert

Heavy equipment continues working Tuesday to reopen Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma Click to view larger
Heavy equipment continues working Tuesday to reopen Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, which has been shut down since Feb. 2. Caltrans is waiting until after this week’s storm to announce a timetable for reopening the road. (Tom Drewes photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 12, 2019 | 6:02 p.m.

Caltrans is waiting until after the next storm moves through Santa Barbara County later this week before providing a timetable for reopening Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

Through traffic on the highway was shut down Feb. 2 after a debris flow from the Whittier Fire burn area, spawned by heavy rains, clogged a culvert that passes under Highway 154, creating a deep pond on the uphill side of the roadway.

Crews have been working since then to drain the water, remove the debris and repair the culvert and roadway.

But with another storm bringing potentially heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, officials will be monitoring the situation, Jim Shivers, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman, told Noozhawk Tuesday afternoon.

“The storm this week will dictate the schedule,” Shiver said. “We are talking about a matter of weeks, not months for opening. Great progress has been made, but there is much work to do.”

Dirt and mud are piled on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma Click to view larger
Dirt and mud are piled on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, where a clogged culvert has caused the closure of the highway since Feb. 2. (Tom Drewes photo)

Depending on what happens during the storm, Caltrans is hoping to announce a timetable for opening the highway on Friday, Shivers said.

Highway 154 remains shut down between Live Oak Camp on the east, from Santa Barbara, and the entrance to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area on the west, from Highway 246.

Highway 101 is the alternative route available.

Click here for Caltrans road conditions reports.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A debris flow scoured a canyon above Highway 154. Click to view larger
A debris flow scoured a canyon above Highway 154 earlier this month, leading to a clogged culvert and closure of Highway 154. (Tom Drewes photo)

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 