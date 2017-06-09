Timothy D. Suel of Ventura, 1947-2017

Posted on June 9, 2017 | 11:11 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Timothy D. Suel, 69, of Ventura, died on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Ventura, Calif.

Tim was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, and was a lifelong Ventura resident. He was a retired EOPS (Extended Opportunity Programs and Services) counselor at Ventura College. He worked there for more than 40 years.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Laura; children Nichole (Anteneh), Leah (Roosevelt) and Aaron; three grandchildren Isabella, Ariana and Ellis; sister Judith; brother George; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Betty, and brother Glen.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14, at Sacred Heart Church, 10800 Henderson Road, Ventura. Viewing is 6:15-7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a rosary/vigil from 7-9 p.m.

Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by burial at Ivy Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tim may be made to the Ventura College Foundation where a scholarship has been set up in his name. Contact information is 805-289-6461.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services, Santa Barbara.



