Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
Posted on June 9, 2017 | 11:11 a.m.

Timothy D. Suel of Ventura, 1947-2017

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Timothy D. Suel
Timothy D. Suel

Timothy D. Suel, 69, of Ventura, died on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Ventura, Calif.

Tim was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, and was a lifelong Ventura resident. He was a retired EOPS (Extended Opportunity Programs and Services) counselor at Ventura College. He worked there for more than 40 years.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Laura; children Nichole (Anteneh), Leah (Roosevelt) and Aaron; three grandchildren Isabella, Ariana and Ellis; sister Judith; brother George; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Betty, and brother Glen.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14, at Sacred Heart Church, 10800 Henderson Road, Ventura. Viewing is 6:15-7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a rosary/vigil from 7-9 p.m.

Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by burial at Ivy Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tim may be made to the Ventura College Foundation where a scholarship has been set up in his name. Contact information is 805-289-6461.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services, Santa Barbara.


 

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 