Posted on October 17, 2017 | 1:53 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Timothy Manning Sanchez, 46, of Santa Barbara, died Oct. 14, 2017.

Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, with a funeral mass at 9 a.m. Saturday, also at Our Lady of Sorrows.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.