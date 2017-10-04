Tina L Cervantez, 1963-2017

Posted on October 4, 2017 | 9:56 a.m.

Source: Myrna Reynolds

Tina L Cervantez, 54, of Bakersfield, Calif., formerly of Riverside, Calif., died after a lengthy illness of valley fever and many complications at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield with family by her side on Sept. 18, 2017.

Tina was born on Jan. 6, 1963, in Santa Barbara, the daughter of Ernie Cervantez and Myrna Reynolds, formerly Cervantez. She attended La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara High.

Tina worked in different fields to support her children as a single mother. She was a cashier at Walmart, assembler at Mitsubishi, and waitress at Carlos O’Brien’s.

Tina was a very outspoken, humorous, caring woman who enjoyed visits to the casino, playing all those crazy slot games on her tablet, road trips with her Mom, family gatherings, music and dancing. Tina was a fun-loving lady and will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.

She is survived by her four sons Michael Snell, Frankie Snell, Gabriel Perez and Marcus Williams; her mother Myrna Reynolds; siblings Yolanda Sena, Barbara Perez, Ernest Cervantez, Lisa Carrillo, Eddie Castro and Juan Alvarado.

She is preceded in death by her dad Ernie Cervantez, a long-time native of Santa Barbara.

She will be missed by her brothers-in-law Richard Perez and Barry Carrillo; sisters-in-law Eileen Alvarado, Brynn Diederich and Connie Cervantez; many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and one grandson, Frankie Snell of Santa Barbara.

The family will have a service 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, followed by a Celebration of Life, at The Redemption Bible Church, 203 S. H St., Bakersfield. Exit H Street off 58 east, on left side.

Family requests in lieu of those wishing to make any monetary contribution, flowers may be sent to the above address prior to the service.

— Myrna Reynolds