Tino Muñoz Joins Pacific Western Bank as VP, Commercial Loan Officer

Pacific Western Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp, has announced that Tino Muñoz has joined the company as vice president and commercial loan officer.

Muñoz brings over 20 years of local community banking experience to Pacific Western Bank and will be responsible for all aspects of business development, client acquisition and lending services in the bank’s downtown Santa Barbara branch at 30 E. Figueroa St.

"We are pleased to add such a well-known local banker to our Santa Barbara team,” said Lynda Nahra, president of the Central Coast region. “Tino's local knowledge and expertise in working with small businesses will be an asset to our organization and to our community."

Prior to joining Pacific Western Bank, Muñoz spent eight years as vice president and commercial relationship manager for a local community bank.

Muñoz is a native of Santa Barbara and volunteers at Peabody Charter School.

Pacific Western Bank is the eighth-largest publicly traded California bank with $6.7 billion in assets as of June 30. Click here for more information about the bank.

— Cindy Walters is the director of marketing for Pacific Western Bank.