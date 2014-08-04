Monday, June 25 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Pair of Golden Lion Tamarins Born at Santa Barbara Zoo

By Lauren Daniels for Santa Barbara Zoo | August 4, 2014 | 2:53 p.m.

A pair of tiny orange golden lion tamarins were born at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Sunday and can now be spotted clinging to their parents’ backs in their exhibit near the Zoo Train Station.

This small species of monkey, called “GLTs” by keepers, hail from the Brazilian rainforests, where they are highly endangered due to development, deforestation and agriculture.

This is the first successful birth for Kimmer, a female GLT who arrived in December 2012 from the Baton Rouge Zoo. For the first 10 days following birth, Kimmer cared for the twins herself, but recently passed one off to her mate, Kovu, who has fathered several offspring at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Twins Karen and Frank, born from a different mother in 2012, remain in the exhibit to learn how to care for newborns.

“Kovu is an outstanding father,” said Sheri Horiszny, director of animal care. “He raised Karen and Frank by himself after their mother, Bella, died from an infection when they were five weeks old. Now Karen and Frank can observe how he and Kimmer care for the new offspring, just as young GLTs do in the wild, to prepare for their own future babies.”

Frank and Karen will soon move to another zoo as part of a cooperative breeding program of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, in which accredited member zoos and institutions collaborate to manage endangered species populations. The zoo has exhibited GLTs since 1983.

Adult GLTs weigh about 1 to 1½ pounds and are roughly 10 inches tall with tails up to 15 inches long. The infants are now about the size of a stick of butter and spend most of their time on their parents’ backs. The new twins appear to be in good health and will be examined by the zoo veterinarian at 30 days old to determine their sexes and weights, and receive vaccinations.

“The young are getting more alert and curious every day,” Horiszny said, “and the adults are always very active.”

The golden lion tamarin family is on view in their two-story exhibit, which features glass at eye-level to improve viewing by zoo guests. However, the tamarins have free access to their off-exhibit area and may not be visible at all times.

— Lauren Daniels is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 