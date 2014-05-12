‘Tip a Cop’ at Chili’s in Goleta to Benefit Special Olympics

Join volunteer officers from local law enforcement agencies as they serve you a great meal at Chili’s in Goleta during "Tip a Cop" from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

All tips benefit the 425 local Special Olympics athletes who participate in year-round sports programs and competition events.

For more than 20 years, South County law enforcement has conducted Tip a Cop fundraisers at local restaurants to support the mission of Special Olympics, a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training and competition opportunities in ten sports for children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics athletes improve physical fitness, gain self-esteem and experience joy as a result of their participation in Special Olympics programs.

Throughout the year, law enforcement officers raise funds for Special Olympics, present medals to Special Olympics athletes, and generously volunteer their time at sporting and fundraising events.

“We are truly fortunate to have such dedicate law enforcement volunteers who selflessly and passionately support the athletes and the mission of Special Olympics Santa Barbara,” said Michelle Duke, special events and volunteer manger for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

Thanks to the generosity of the community and active law enforcement volunteers, there is no cost for children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities to participate in Special Olympics.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Duke at 805.884.1516 x102 or click here.

— Michelle Duke is the special events manager for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.