Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:25 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

‘Tip a Cop’ at Chili’s in Goleta to Benefit Special Olympics

By Michelle Duke for Special Olympics Santa Barbara | May 12, 2014 | 11:47 a.m.

Join volunteer officers from local law enforcement agencies as they serve you a great meal at Chili’s in Goleta during "Tip a Cop" from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

All tips benefit the 425 local Special Olympics athletes who participate in year-round sports programs and competition events.

For more than 20 years, South County law enforcement has conducted Tip a Cop fundraisers at local restaurants to support the mission of Special Olympics, a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training and competition opportunities in ten sports for children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics athletes improve physical fitness, gain self-esteem and experience joy as a result of their participation in Special Olympics programs.

Throughout the year, law enforcement officers raise funds for Special Olympics, present medals to Special Olympics athletes, and generously volunteer their time at sporting and fundraising events.

“We are truly fortunate to have such dedicate law enforcement volunteers who selflessly and passionately support the athletes and the mission of Special Olympics Santa Barbara,” said Michelle Duke, special events and volunteer manger for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

Thanks to the generosity of the community and active law enforcement volunteers, there is no cost for children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities to participate in Special Olympics.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Duke at 805.884.1516 x102 or click here.

— Michelle Duke is the special events manager for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 