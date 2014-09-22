‘Tip-an-Actor’ Night at Tom’s Burgers to Benefit Lompoc Theatre Project

The Lompoc Theatre Project's second fundraiser of 2014 will be “Tip-an-Actor” Night on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Tom’s Burgers, Lompoc’s iconic burger joint.

Stepping in to take and serve diners’ orders will be members of the theater project — led by former film and stage actor Mark Herrier, president of the Board of Directors.

All tips raised during the event will benefit the Lompoc Theatre Project’s efforts to restore and reopen the community’s historic theater. Following the meal, homemade desserts will be available for purchase.

The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. No reservations are required.

Tom’s Burgers is located at 115 E. College Ave. Click here for the menu.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization working to restore the historic Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors.

— Laurie Jervis is the publicity chairwoman for the Lompoc Theatre Project.