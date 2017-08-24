Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Tipoff Set for Lompoc Youth Basketball Registration

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | August 24, 2017 | 8:36 a.m.

The Lompoc Recreation Division’s youth basketball boys and girls leagues will begin registering players Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. The program is open to boys and girls ages 4 years old through eighth grade.

The leagues emphasize learning rather than competition, with participants being taught the basic fundamentals of basketball. Each child receives a T-shirt and an award at the end of the season.

Youth basketball for third-through-eighth graders runs Oct. 30 through Feb. 10, with weekday and Saturday practices and games. Boys and girls will play separately.

Little Stars/Tiny Hoops basketball is a coed league for 4-year-olds through second-graders, running Oct. 30 through Feb. 3, also with weekday and Saturday practices and games.

Cost to sign-up at early registration, running Sept. 5 through Sept. 22, is $90 for Lompoc residents and $108 for non-residents.

Late registration dates will be Sept. 23 and 30, costing $100 for Lompoc residents and $120 for non-residents. The registration fee includes 20, $2 reimbursable raffle tickets.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100, or see the 2017 Fall Activity Guide for a full list of classes and events offered by the division at http://www1.cityoflompoc.com/departments/parks_rec/ActivityGuide/current.pdf.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

