Tipper Gore, Lois Capps to Introduce Movies That Matter Film About Mandela

By Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre | May 7, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Granada Theatre is partnering with the Lois & Walter Capps Project to screen the film Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, the final film in the Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin series, 7 p.m. Friday, May 11, at The Granada Theatre.

This screening will be preceded by an introduction to the film with guests Tipper Gore, former U.S. second lady; and former U.S. Rep. Lois Capps.

Tipper Gore, the wife of Al Gore, the 45th vice president, is an advocate for families, women and children and an active proponent of healthy living and healthy lives. As second lady, she served as the mental health policy advisor to President Bill Clinton.

Capps is the former representative for California’s 24th Congressional District. Capps, who served from 1998-2017, is a member of the Democratic Party.

The Lois & Walter Capps Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to connect the community through authentic and essential dialogue, and is committed to helping provide a variety of opportunities to come together as neighbors and create relationships around the sharing of experiences and the civil exchange of ideas.

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom is based on Nelson Mandela’s 1995 autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom.

Starring Idris Elba as Nelson Mandela and Naomie Harris as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Mandela’s former wife, the film chronicles Mandela’s life, from his childhood in a rural village to his pursuit of higher education, his 27 years in prison, and his election and inauguration as the first democratically elected president of South Africa.

Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin is made possible through the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement. The film series introduces audiences to films that draw out the best in humanity while connecting to community partners with missions that tie in with the themes of each film.

Tickets for the film are $10 or $20, or value four packs of tickets for $25 and free popcorn. To purchase, call the box office, 899-2222.

For more about the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement events and opportunities, contact David Grossman, director of community engagement, 899-3000 or [email protected]

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.

 

