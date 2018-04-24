Tips for Caring for Older Adults Focus of Friendship Center Workshop

Friendship Center Adult Day Services is excited to announce the second workshop in its 2013 Caregivers Educational Series, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the Friendship Center in Goleta and facilitated by Patti Teel of Senior Helpers.

Hosted in conjunction with Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation and the Rev. Thomas Anastasi, the 90-minute presentation will be held in the sanctuary at Live Oak, 820 N. Fairview, also the site of Friendship Center Goleta. The event is free to the community, and no reservations are required.

This informative workshop will focus on 15 tips for family members caring for older adults with memory loss or a diagnosis of dementia. Topics will include important tips for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, enhancing communication with health-care providers and practical caregiving tips for everyday living.

» David Troxel, MPH, “5 Important Things All Families Affected by Alzheimer’s Should Know”

Nationally and internationally known for his writing and teaching in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and long-term care, Troxel has co-authored four influential books on Alzheimer’s care. He serves as a program consultant to the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

» Robert Harbaugh, M.D., “Five Tips for Enhancing Contact with Your Health Care Professional”

Dr. Harbaugh has practiced neurology in Santa Barbara since 1983 and co-founded Neurology Associates of Santa Barbara in 1989.

An active teacher in the internal medicine training program at Cottage Hospital and an Assistant Clinical Professor at USC School of Medicine, Dr. Harbaugh received his undergraduate degree from Stanford University and M.D. from University of California, San Diego. He completed his residency in neurology at the Mayo Clinic, where in addition, he finished a fellowship in neurophysiology.

» Heidi Holly, executive director of the Friendship Center, “Five Practical Caregiving Tips for Everyday Living”

Everyone caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other cognitive disabilities can use help with the challenges of everyday living. Holly has been executive director of the Friendship Center for nearly three decades and can offer usable suggestions to make day-to-day life easier for caregivers as well as care receivers. She will also discuss essential factors in selecting an adult day care center.

Adult day services “Share the Care” and are a cost-effective approach to the treatment of adults whose ability to live independently is threatened or compromised.

A fully licensed, nonprofit, social model adult day services center, Friendship Center has two locations — on the property of All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito, and on the campus of Live Oak in Goleta.

Click here for more information. For a tour and trial visit, free of charge, call 805.969.0859.

— Justine Sutton is the grants and development coordinator for Friendship Center Adult Day Services.