Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:36 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Tips for No Party Preference Voters for Upcoming Presidential Primary

By Sam Mahood for California Secretary of State Alex Padilla | May 27, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla has provided the following tips for voters registered with no party preference planning to vote in the June 7, 2016, presidential primary. 

“The June 7, 2016, presidential primary is fast approaching, but voters registered with no party preference still have time to request a partisan ballot with presidential candidates,” Padilla said. “There is still time for voters with no party preference to request a new ballot — even if they have already received a ballot in the mail.”

The following parties allow no party preference voters to cast a “crossover” ballot in their presidential primary: 

» Democratic Party

» American Independent Party 

» Libertarian Party

The following Q&A provides answers to frequently asked questions about options for voters with no party preference:

Question: I am a voter with no party preference, and I vote at the polls. How do I request a crossover ballot?

Answer: When you check in at the polls on Election Day, you can ask the poll worker for either a Democratic Party, American Independent Party or Libertarian Party ballot.

Q: I am a voter with no party preference, and I received a vote-by-mail ballot with no presidential candidates. What can I do to request a ballot with presidential candidates? 

A: Contact your county elections office no later than May 31 to request a vote-by-mail ballot with presidential candidates from the Democratic Party, American Independent Party or Libertarian Party. Click Here for county elections contact information.

You may also bring your vote-by-mail ballot to an early voting location or the polls on Election Day and exchange it for a ballot with presidential candidates from the Democratic Party, American Independent Party or Libertarian Party. 
 
NOTE: If you have lost your original vote-by-mail ballot, you will have to vote a provisional ballot at the polls — your vote will still be counted. More information on provisional ballots can be found here.

Click here for a list of early voting and ballot drop-off locations.

Click here to lookup your polling place for the June 7, 2016, presidential primary.

Click here for California’s Voter Bill of Rights.

Q: Can a voter with no party preference cast a ballot for Republican Party, Green Party or Peace and Freedom Party presidential candidates? 

A: No. The Republican Party, Green Party and Peace and Freedom Party are holding closed presidential primaries.

In a closed primary, only voters registered with the party may vote that party’s presidential ballot. The deadline for voters to re-register and change parties was May 23, 2016. 

Q: I am a vote-by-mail no party preference voter, why did I receive a ballot without presidential candidates?

A: Voters with no party preference who vote by mail were sent a post-card from their county elections office asking if the voter would like to receive a ballot with presidential candidates from the Democratic Party, American Independent Party or Libertarian Party.

Voters who did not return this post card will receive a non-partisan ballot without presidential candidates.

— Sam Mahood represents California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 