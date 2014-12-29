Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

County Fire Offers Tips for Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

By Capt. David Sadecki for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | December 29, 2014 | 9:51 a.m.

After the holidays, don’t throw your natural tree away! The Santa Barbara County Fire Department offers the following tips on what to do with your tree after the holidays:

» Remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights and other nonorganic decorative materials. This includes tree stands.

» Trees are often required to be cut into 4-foot lengths; so you may need to cut your tree in half. In some areas, the trees must be cut small enough pieces to fit inside your green (yard waste) container.

» Flocked trees will often need to be chopped up and disposed with regular solid waste. Each area has different requirements, so be sure to check with your hauler's website.

» Trees are usually collected curbside for two weeks after Christmas. Free drop-off locations are also commonly available.

» If you miss the collection period, you can cut up the tree and place it in your green (yard waste) container for pickup on the regularly scheduled service day; assuming your area has a yard waste collection program to which you subscribe.

» Never put tree branches or needles in a fireplace or wood burning stove. When the tree becomes dry, discard it promptly.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds you to dispose of your Christmas tree properly. If you purchase a cut tree, make sure you recycle it.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
