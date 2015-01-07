Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Montecito YMCA Holding Open House, Offers Tips for Starting Small with Resolutions

By Ann Wirtz for the Montecito Family YMCA | January 7, 2015 | 6:14 a.m.

The Montecito Family YMCA will have a community Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 10.

This is a free event for the community.

The new year is a time for new beginnings and to set goals that strengthen one’s spirit, mind and body. While it’s tempting to make big goals, it’s essential to start small. Set goals that are attainable, easy to sustain and lead to big benefits over time. As a community-serving organization in Montecito, we see how things such as getting involved in with the community and making lifestyle changes can change someone’s life for the better.

Here are five new year’s resolutions the Montecito Family YMCA recommends for 2015:

» Eat healthy: Make water your drink of choice (supplemented by age-appropriate portions of 100 percent fruit juices and low-fat milk) and eat more fruits and vegetables. Keep it interesting and create some variety by mixing and matching fresh, frozen and canned fruits and vegetables.

» Commit to community service: Giving back and supporting neighbors can benefit everyone involved. Not only is it a personally rewarding experience to help others in need, but it’s a way to meet new people or discover an interest. Find an opportunity in your community, such as cleaning the neighborhood park or distributing food at a local food bank.

» Unplug from technology: Limit screen time (television, video games, computer, etc.) and instead set aside an hour or two for activities. If weather permits, go for a walk, bike ride, trip to the park, or have a game night at home with family or friends.

» Be physically active: It’s important for children to get at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day (30 minutes for adults). Incorporate physical activity into your daily routines and spend more time walking to places instead of driving to improve your health and well-being.

» Put extras to good use: Do you have extra canned goods or clothes that could benefit others in need? Clean out your pantry, closet or attic and donate extra items to homeless shelters or community outreach programs.

At the Y, we are committed to strengthening communities and believe this begins with strengthening the people within the community. Setting a goal to achieve any one of the Y’s recommended five New Year’s Resolutions can help improve one’s health and well-being.

Stop by the Montecito Y this Saturday for our free community Open House.

— Ann Wirtz is the marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.

