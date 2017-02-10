Tips From Public Lead to Capture of Wanted Vandenberg Village Man

A man who was the focus of a standoff Thursday morning in Vandenberg Village was taken into custody after another standoff hours later in Lompoc with tips from the public helping lead to his capture.

Carlos Perez Davis, 32, of Bakersfield was arrested early Friday morning, Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

Lompoc police with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department served a search and arrest warrant on the 400 block of North D Street on Thursday evening.

The action came after members of the public provided tips about the possible location of Davis, Martin said.

Officers responded to the area where Davis reportedly was seen, and located his vehicle in the alley behind the residence, Martin said.

“Officers immediately set up a perimeter around the residence and the Lompoc Police SWAT team was activated," Martin added.

Officers assembled around the residence at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Department Hostage Negotiation Team also was dispatched.

The Lompoc Police SWAT team began trying to contact Davis, who was believed to be inside the home.

After talking to Davis by telephone, negotiators convinced him to exit the residence unarmed, and he was taken into custody at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Martn said.

This was the second incident centered on Davis. Early Thursday morning, law enforcement officers showed up at a Vandenberg Village residence where Davis rented an upstairs bedroom.

More than three hours later, members of the Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Team forced entry into the locked bedroom and determined Davis was not there.

A search of the bedroom turned up an assault rifle, three handguns, loaded high capacity magazines and numerous rounds of various caliber ammunition, authorities said.

Davis was booked into the Lompoc City Jail on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a probationer in possession of a firearm, possessing any ammunition that contains or consists of any flechette dart, possessing illegal possessing ammunition, possessing an assault weapon and possessing an SKS Rifle.

“The Lompoc Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the community for their tips and assistance in this investigation,” Martin said.

