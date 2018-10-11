Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Tips to Keep Data Safe During National Cyber Security Awareness Month

By Harrison Tasoff for UCSB | October 11, 2018 | 12:43 p.m.

The emergence of big data has taught us that information is an extremely valuable commodity. And, as with anything of value, there are people who want to steal it.

October is National Cyber Security Month, and the occasion serves as a reminder that our data requires as much protection from would-be thieves as our physical valuables do.

“Let's face it, everyone is getting hacked. From individuals to large corporations and even governments,” said Kip Bates, associate director of cyber security at UCSB.

“Our goal is to create a culture of cybersecurity awareness to protect not only our organization but the individuals who work here,” Bates said.

It can be overwhelming to consider all the ways one’s information may be vulnerable. So, the campus’s Information Security Team has launched a campaign this month to help the campus community develop strong security habits.

The team plans to highlight three themes this year: the benefits of passphrases, the importance of multi-factor authentication and eight smart habits to improve your security.

The team released an article offering advice on some convenient ways to strengthen your passwords. Some actions seem fairly intuitive — like never share your passwords with others — while others are less obvious.

For instance, a password’s length is more important than its complexity, according to the team. That’s why they recommend using passphrases, which are often longer than a single word, yet still memorable.

However, “complexity still counts,” the team notes. The team offers a few other suggestions for improving security:

• Use different passwords for different accounts.
• Use multi-factor authentication (MFA).
• Use a password manager, a secure service that organizes and centralizes your passwords.

Keep an eye out for videos and social media posts throughout the month, as well as new articles on the UCSB Information Security website.

The Information Security Team will also host a free event on campus on Monday, Oct. 22, with Giovanni Vigna, computer science professor and cybersecurity expert.

Vigna, a member of the campus's Computer Security Group, will discuss the role artificial intelligence plays in computer security, and developments in machine learning being put to use in cyber security.

— Harrison Tasoff for UCSB.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 