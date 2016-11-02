Tis the Season for Arts & Vines Holiday Boutique

The city of Lompoc Recreation Division invites the community to indulge in the tastes of local and imported wines, and enjoy a holiday boutique from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Nov. 5, at Andersen Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave.

More than 25 artists and crafters from around the Central Coast will be showing off their talents at Arts & Vines, while offering handmade jewelry, clothing, holiday house décor and more. Admission is free, and wine tastings will be available for purchase.

Lompoc’s Employee Development Association will host a snack bar at Arts & Vines. All proceeds from the snack bar will help fund equipment replacement for the Lompoc Aquatic Center’s water-exercise and swim-lesson programs.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.