Local News

Seven Candidates Apply for Goleta City Council Vacancy

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 11, 2014 | 4:55 p.m.

The Goleta City Council is set to fill its vacant fifth seat Thursday, and officials will have seven candidates to consider.

Among the locals vying for the spot are two current Goleta planning commissioners, a Design Review Board member, a recent UC Santa Barbara graduate and a U.S. Army veteran.

All submitted an application by this week, ending the 20-day period prompted by the resignation of Councilman Ed Easton on May 21.

Easton had to step down from the post after he and his wife bought a new house outside the city limits, and residency is a requirement to serve on the council.

The council will consider the best candidate to serve the remainder of Easton’s term — through the end of 2016 — during a special meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B in Goleta. 

Each candidate will be interviewed individually for 30 minutes, followed by public comment and then a written ballot vote.

The applicant with the most votes will be immediately appointed.

Eric Onnen, a former Goleta city councilman and current city planning commissioner, will be among those interviewed, along with fellow planning commissioner Julie Solomon.

Other applicants include Tony Vallejo, a local accountant and past Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce president; Bill Shelor, a longtime resident, member of the city Design Review Board and retired assistant director of financial aid at UC Santa Barbara; Catriona Orosco, a project manager at Yardi Systems; Aaron Swaney, an Army veteran and human resources and operations director at Independent Nurse Consulting; and Dayton Aldrich, a 2013 graduate of UCSB who has worked as an intern at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office since September and plans to attend the Santa Barbara College of Law this fall.

If a majority vote isn’t initially reached, the council members will further deliberate until a selection is made.

Council members could continue a decision to a future meeting, but an appointment must be made within 60 days of a vacancy. If not, the open seat couldn’t be filled until the November election.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

